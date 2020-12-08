close
Mon Dec 07, 2020
December 8, 2020

Meghan Markle and Harry slammed for launching own honours list

Tue, Dec 08, 2020

Hardly a day goes by when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are not criticized on social media since they have departed the United Kingdom.

The royal couple is  currently living in the United States after stepping down from their royal duties.

They reportedly decided to resign from their royal duties for financial independence.

Social media users are mocking Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after reports emerged that the couple intend to launch their own honours list.

According to unconfirmed reports, the couple is planning their own honours list to recognise individuals and organisations championing positive causes.

“This ultimate woke couple who make me ill are going to try and rival the Queen with their own woke awards ceremony. Makes me ill,” Daily Express quoted a twitter user as saying.

“This has to be a joke? Aren’t these the two who want #privacy by divorcing themselves from the @RoyalFamily? @KensingtonRoyal? @ClarenceHouse? & moving to #USA?,” said another.


