close
Mon Dec 07, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
December 8, 2020

Emily Blunt shares throwback picture with Thor actor Chris Hemsworth

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Dec 08, 2020

Emily Blunt on Monday shared a throwback picture with Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth.

According to the actress the picture was taken at the premier of Huntsman: Winter's war

"These twoooo tho," Emily captioned her post on Instagram.

Released in 2016, "The Huntsman: Winter's War" also starred Charlize Theron. 

Latest News

More From Entertainment