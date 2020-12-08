Emily Blunt shares throwback picture with Thor actor Chris Hemsworth

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Emily Blunt on Monday shared a throwback picture with Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth.
According to the actress the picture was taken at the premier of Huntsman: Winter's war
"These twoooo tho," Emily captioned her post on Instagram.
Released in 2016, "The Huntsman: Winter's War" also starred Charlize Theron.