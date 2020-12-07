close
Mon Dec 07, 2020
Web Desk
December 7, 2020

Meghan Markle's friend Jessica Mulroney loves attending parties amid pandemic

Web Desk
Mon, Dec 07, 2020

Everything related to Meghan Markle remains in the news ever since the former American actress married the Duke of Sussex Prince Harry.

Jessica Mulroney, a Canadian fashion stylist, who is known as the best friend of the Duchess, often becomes the topic of social media discussions for her relationship with the "Suits" actress.

Mulroney is followed by 400,000 people on Instagram where she shared her pictures and videos. Although she has avoided mentioning the Duchess in her social media posts, she has amassed a large number of followers who are interested in the life of Meghan Markle.

Jessica's last Instagram post suggests that her passion for dresses remains unaffected by the coronavirus pandemic.

"I'm still getting dressed up this year no matter how small the party," she wrote along with her multiple pictures shared on the Facebook-owned app.


