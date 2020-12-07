close
Mon Dec 07, 2020
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
December 7, 2020

Ayeza Khan shares loved-up photo with hubby Danish Taimoor

There is no doubt that Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor are Pakistan's ultimate power couple.

Their photos together get fans excited as they sing praises of the adorable couple.

In Ayeza's most recent post on Instagram, she shared a loved-up photo with her husband.

The Mehar Posh actress can be seen getting a piggy back ride from her hubby as they are smiling from ear-to-ear.

It cold be that the family is vacationing as the two are standing in a stunning location 

Take a look:



