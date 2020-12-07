Queen Elizabeth's care crisis worsens?

Queen Elizabeth seems to be in a difficult situation as another trusted staffer left the monarch amidst her ongoing health crisis after serving her for more than three decades.



Patricia Earl, who worked for Prince Harry's grandmother for 32 years, mysteriously resigned from her position following a staff rebellion.



The senior staffer’s decision to quit her job may worsen Her Majesty's care crisis as she has reportedly been facing hardship since the royal household staff refused to accept the Queen’s Christmas plans.

Earl, 56, also received the Royal Victorian Medal in 2018, which is often awarded to those who have served the Queen or other royals with dedication.



The head of housekeepers did not share her words on her departure, but a Buckingham Palace spokesperson told a media outlet that it was 'completely amicable'.

A team of more than a dozen employees was instructed to stay on the Queen's Norfolk estate - apart from their families - to support her, the Duke of Edinburgh and other royals during the festive season. The Queen's staff reportedly refused to accept the orders.

Queen Elizabeth, who usually spends Christmas at Sandringham, is reportedly mulling a new plan to overcome the crises that, somehow, raised the eyebrows in a certain circle.