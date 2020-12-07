close
Mon Dec 07, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
December 7, 2020

New mother Katy Perry looks like a goddess in latest snaps

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Dec 07, 2020

Singer Katy Perry is candid about everything including the ups and downs of pregnancy and motherhood.

In her most recent post on Instagram, the Smile hit maker won fans' hearts with some gorgeous photos of herself.

She looks like a goddess in a gold strapless dress.

The photo can be seen captioned with a simple but powerful word "MOTHER", blowing fans away with her ability to look glam while juggling parenthood.

Katy and her fiancee Orlando Bloom welcomed their daughter Daisy Dove Bloom late August of this year.

Take a look:



Latest News

More From Entertainment