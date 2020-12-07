Katrina Kaif shells out major winter fashion goals

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif, who is one of the most stylish actresses in the B-town, treated her fans with latest photo, shelling out major winter fashion goals.



The 37-year-old Bharat actress took to Instagram and shared the photo wherein she can be seen donning a fiery orange hoodie with matching track pants.

Katrina could also be seen sporting a green camouflage jacket with a furry hoodie.

The Sooryavanshi actress captioned the photo, “Is it winter already” followed by with furrowed eyebrows.

The endearing post has won the hearts of the fans of Katrina.



On the work front, Katrina will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s cop film Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar.