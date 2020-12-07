Matthew McConaughey calls out Hollywood’s far-left for being in ‘denial’ post election

Matthew McConaughey said it was ‘hypocritical’ of the Hollywood to not expect Trump’s supporters to react

Hollywood actor Matthew McConaughey came forth all guns blazing against the industry’s ‘elites’ for their reaction to the US presidential election 2020.

During an interview on Russell Brand’s podcast, Under the Skin, the actor said it was ‘hypocritical’ of the Hollywood VIPs to not expect Donald Trump’s supporters to not be accepting towards the results of the presidential race.

McConaughey was asked if he observed a “condemnation and criticism of ordinary working people” towards showbiz when it comes to politics.

“[There is] a kind of offhandedness, like, ‘Oh, they’re dumb, they’re voting for Brexit, they’re voting for Trump.’ I don’t like it, and I don’t like to hear it,” Brand had said.

Responding to that, McConaughey said: “There are a lot [of people] on that illiberal left that absolutely condescend, patronize, and are arrogant towards the other 50 percent.”

“I’m sure you saw it in our industry when Trump was voted in four years ago, they were in denial that was real. Some of them were in absolute denial,” he said.

“[Now] it looks like Biden’s our guy. Now you’ve got the right that’s in denial, cause their side has fake news. And I understand, they’ve been fed fake news. No one knows what the hell to believe, right? So they’re putting down their last bastion of defense,” he went on to say.

“I almost feel like it’s a move to say, ‘Let’s get aggressively centric. I dare you’,” he added.