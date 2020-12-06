Netflix shuns warning of UK minister?

Netflix seemingly shunned the warning of British Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden as it has rejected calls to add a disclaimer to its drama 'The Crown'.

Explaining its position about fourth season of 'The Crown', The streaming giant stated that it's a work of fiction that’s broadly based on historical events.

In its statement on Saturday, Netflix said: "We have always presented The Crown as a drama — and we have every confidence our members understand it’s a work of fiction that’s broadly based on historical events".



It continued: "As a result we have no plans — and see no need — to add a disclaimer."

Last Week, British Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden urged Netflix to add the disclaimer, in the wake of the broadcast of the drama’s fourth series.

The earlier seasons of the drama tried to trace the long reign of Queen Elizabeth II, which began in 1952. But the current fourth season is set in the 1980s, a divisive decade in Britain.

'The Crown' Season 4 revolves around the British Royal family. It covers the major events from the year 1979 to 1990, showcases the beginning of a tumultuous marriage between Charles and Diana.

'The Crown' creator Peter Morgan, whose work also includes recent-history dramas 'The Queen' and 'Frost/Nixon,' has defended his work, saying it is thoroughly researched and true in spirit.



Charles Spencer, Diana’s brother, also called Netflix to add a disclaimer.

'I think it would help The Crown an enormous amount if, at the beginning of each episode, it stated that, ‘This isn’t true but it is based around some real events.'

Princess Diana’s brother went on to say: 'I worry people do think that this is gospel and that’s unfair.'