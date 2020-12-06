BTS unveil the name of their most beloved ‘BE’ album song

BTS’s casual confession regarding their most beloved BE song has ARMY’s gushing.

They made this confession during their interview with MTV Fresh Out Live.

When the interviewer questioned the boys about the song that is near and dear to their heart, J-Hope hoped right in without a second to spare and revealed, “For me, Life Goes On.”

Despite the news being barely a day old, it has become iconic for ARMYs since J-Hope burst out into song and dance at the mere mention of the lyrics!

Even V agreed with his band mate and started the short sing-along session again.

Check it out below:



