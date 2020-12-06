Mahira Khan is a sight for sore eyes in latest stunning photos

close
Sun Dec 06, 2020
Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan looked nothing short of a vision in her latest stunning photos she shared on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the Raees actress shared her dazzling photos in white outfit and wrote, “I’d rather be at the beach. Kidding. Of course not. I love working on Sundays.”

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Earlier, Mahira Khan treated her fans with her sweet childhood photo ahead of her 35th birthday.

The Parey Hut Love star posted her childhood picture apparently taken during the winter season and disclosed that December is her favourite month.

Mahira wrote, “Dear December, You know you’re my favourite. Don’t disappoint. Yours, X.”



