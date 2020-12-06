Selena Gomez reflects on her journey with music, mental health, more

Vocal powerhouse Selena Gomez has achieved a lot this year, having launched her beauty line Rare Beauty, HBO cooking show Selena & Chef and her mega hit album album Rare.

Speaking at the 2020 Teen Vogue summit, the Lose You to Love me hit maker reflected on her career, saying that she strived to make the best in whatever she did.

"The theme of everything I do is good quality. I want to make sure the stuff that I have, whether it's all the business stuff to my work acting and singing, it's important for me to be authentic and to connect to something. Otherwise, it seems a bit pointless to me. It requires a lot of hard work. But the payoff is amazing," she said.

Speaking about her album, Selena shared that the overall message was to promote vulnerability adding that it helped her overcome the trauma she faced under the spotlight as well as her messy relationships.

"The whole theme of my last album was a lot of self-discovery, a lot of being OK, being alone and being vulnerable, being OK with not looking like everything else, like everyone else," Selena shared in her speech.

In extension to being open about one's emotions, Selena, who has been an advocate for mental health, shared about her journey.

"I think it’s less scary when you talk about it. So that’s some sense of freedom that I gained once I did," she said. "I think I had a moment where I felt different. Like, ‘Why do I react this way? Why do I feel the way I do and nobody else does?’ and I had to figure that out. I didn't want just to stay in this place of confusion."

"My journey personally has been all about my timing; when I felt like it was working, that’s when I suddenly became so obsessed with making sure that everybody I knew understood that sharing your emotions [was] great," she shared.

"How I’m a huge advocate for therapy. How I feel like there are support groups for everybody, and it’s OK ... there’s no way that people aren’t feeling a certain way, whether they’re figuring that out on their own or not, we all need each other."