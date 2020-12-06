Janhvi Kapoor’s latest classical dance video goes viral

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Bollywood starlet Janhvi Kapoor, who follows in footsteps of her mother Sridevi in classical dance, shared a video of her Kathak dance rehearsals.
Taking to Instagram, the Angrezi Medium actress shared the dance rehearsal video wherein she can be seen flaunting her dancing skills.
Janhvi posted the video with caption, “Hope you guys are more amused than my sister was.”
The video also features Janhvi’s younger sister Khushi, however, she is not dancing. Even, Khushi in not paying attention to her sibling’s dance.
The video has gone viral on social media platforms shortly after the Dhadak actress shared it on Instagram handle.