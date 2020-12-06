close
Sun Dec 06, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
December 6, 2020

Sara Ali Khan gives major fitness goals in her latest workout video

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Sun, Dec 06, 2020

Sara Ali Khan gives major fitness goals in her latest workout video

Bollywood starlet Sara Ali Khan, who is on promotional spree of her upcoming film Coolie No. 1, treated her fans with intense workout video, saying “that’s what life is really about.”

Taking to Instagram, the Simmba actress posted the video wherein she can be seen doing push-ups, crunches, burpees, stretching and planks.

Sara shared the video with caption, “When in doubt You must workout.”

“Push-ups and crunches, don’t lose count With health and fitness you must be devout. Because that’s what life is really about.”

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

On the work front, Sara will next be seen in Coolie No. 1 alongside Varun Dhawan.

Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz