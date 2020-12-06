Former UK minister lashes out at ‘The Crown’ over negative portrayal of royals

The tensions between The Crown and the British royal family appear to have escalated considerably.

Former Tory Minister under John Major, Lord Forsyth, claimed that the makers of the show ‘crossed a line’ with the depiction of Prince Charles and his relationship with the late Princess Diana.

Speaking to the Mail, Lord Forsyth said: “What they are doing is absolutely shocking. It is mendacious and it is untrue. And as every day goes by without any action on the issue, more and more people are seeing this programme, and unfortunately people believe this stuff to be fact.”

“If Netflix are also using a corporate account in that way then the case for regulation is even stronger. They can’t continue to say, ‘this is drama, this is not our fault’.”

“They are clearly using a programme which is sensationalist and mendacious to promote their commercial interests. The royals do not have a right to reply. This is damaging, nasty and unpleasant stuff,” he added.