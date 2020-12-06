Chadwick Boseman to be honoured at MTV Movie & TV Awards posthumously

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Late star Chadwick Boseman is gone but certainly not forgotten as the actor will be getting posthumously honoured at the 2020 Movie & TV Awards this weekend.
The show’s Greatest of All Time special will pay homage to the deceased Black Panther star with a 'Hero For The Ages' award.
According to MTV, the honour is bestowed upon someone “whose heroism on-screen was only surpassed by the true hero they were off-screen.”
The event will kick off virtually on December 6, and will be hosted by Hollywood star Vanessa Hudgens.
The special theme of the 90-minute award show will celebrate the best films and TV shows of the past four decades.
Boseman passed away at the age of 43 on August 29, 2020, after a four-year battle with colon cancer.
He had kept his illness under wraps but had drawn concerns about his health in the past after a major weight loss.