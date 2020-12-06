Ananya Panday called ‘sasti’ Khloe Kardashian after she ‘steals’ her dialogue

Ananya Panday's little remark didn’t go down well with social media as all hell broke loose on Twitter

B-Town newbie Ananya Panday is no stranger to social media's special power of ripping someone apart when things go wrong even the slightest.

After the recent release of The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives on Netflix, a clip of the Student of the Year 2 actor from the show has been making rounds.

While the show itself has opened to abysmal reviews, Ananya too was dragged in the mess for a dialogue she said to her makeup artist about her parents, Bhavna and Chunky Panday swearing like a sailor since she was a kid.

Ananya said that her parents cursed so much that growing up she thought her name itself was also a certain four-letter word.

“My mom cursed so much when we were little, I thought my name was [expletive],” she said.

That little remark didn’t go down well with social media as all hell broke loose on Twitter.

Many also realized that she had copied a dialogue previously spoken by Khloe Kardashian.



