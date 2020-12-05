close
Sat Dec 05, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
December 5, 2020

Goncagül of Ertugrul fame is a sight for sore eyes in new pictures

Zeynep Kızıltan left "Dirilis:Ertugrul" fans in awe of her beauty and stellar performance in the historical TV series.

The popular TV series is also being aired on Pakistan's state-run TV.

The Ankara-based actress essayed the role of Goncagül and won hearts with her outstanding acting skills.

Zeynep plays the daughter of Gumestekin in the season two of the TV series which tells the story of the father of Osman, the founder of Ottoman Empire.





