Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma send warm wishes to Manish Malhotra on his birthday

Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma penned down a warm wish for celebrity designer Manish Malhotra, who turned a year older today.
Mom-to-be Anushka turned to Instagram and shared a dazzling photo of Manish with a warm wish.
The Zero star wrote, "Happy birthday to one of the most fashionable and talented person I know!"
Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Athiya Shetty, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora, Punit Malhotra and other Bollywood celebrities also wished Manish on his birthday.
Katrina Kaif shared a dazzling photo of her with the birthday boy from one of the ramp walks and wrote, “My darling @manishmalhotra05. There is nobody like you – most amazing example of how to respect your work and never be complacent…. simply a master – here’s to many more amazing things together” followed by a heart emoticon.