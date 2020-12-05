close
Fri Dec 04, 2020
December 5, 2020

Girl Like Me: Shakira takes internet by storm with new music video

Sat, Dec 05, 2020

Days after teasing her fans with her upcoming music video,  Shakira on Friday took the internet by storm as she informed her fans that the video is finally out now.

The singer's new music video 'Girl Like Me" premiered on YouTube and thousands of fans started watching it the moment it was uploaded on the website.

 Minutes before the video was released on the video sharing platform, the Waka Waka singer took to Instagram to let her fans know.

"Girl Like Me" video with the Black Eyed Peas landing on @youtube in 90 minutes ... can't wait for you guys to see it!," she posted her post.

The singer looked gorgeous in the picture that accompanied her Insta announcement. 

