Fri Dec 04, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
December 4, 2020

Gigi Hadid delights fans with her superb return to fashion world

Supermodel Gigi Hadid brought smile to the faces of her fans  with her  dazzling return to work following the birth of her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik.

Bella Hadid's sister took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday and shared a short clip, revealing that she has resumed work.

The charming model captioned the video: 'Back in the office'.

Gigi went on to explain: '[I] would say back to work BUT being a mama is a job like no other.'

The new mum's   mother  Yolanda would take care  of her newly born baby in her absence.

On the other hand, Yolanda, 56, appeared to be the doting grandmother as she posted a heartwarming picture with her granddaughter on social media, captioning it: "We spent the day while mama was away."

Gigi Hadid and her life partner Zayn  Malik announced their baby daughter's arrival on 24 September by sharing gorgeous black-and-white photos of their sweetie pie. 

