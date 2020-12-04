Shawn Mendes found a ‘real kind of love’ from his film ‘In Wonder’

Shawn Mendes recently sat down for a candid discussion where he admitted that his new lease on life came after he watched his own documentary, In Wonder, and developed an appreciation for his age.



The 22-year-old singer touched on it all during a Q&A session with In Wonder director Grant Singer. There he explained, "I can't imagine what it's going be like for me to watch that back in 30 years, that'll be breathtaking for me but the interesting thing is, it's not easy to catch your patterns in live time."

While referencing the moment where he was forced to cancel a show in a São Paulo, Mendes admitted, "I really am seeing how much pressure I put on myself."

"In hindsight, I'm like, 'Dude, you got to give yourself a break, you really put so much pressure on yourself.' It was kind of beautiful because I was able to have this real love and respect for myself that I think I only got because of the film."

As a result, his film aimed to capture him as "just a 20-year-old guy who also happens to be a famous musician."

After all, "Regardless of the fame and all of the celebrity nonsense, it's really precious being 20 years old. It's a precious moment in anybody's life. Not that I'm all wise and mature now that I'm 22, but I think when you're capturing somebody at 20 years old, if you do it justice, you can capture something that is the birth of an adult, and the birth of someone realizing who they are."



