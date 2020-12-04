Prince Harry mistaken for Christmas tree salesman by a little boy

Prince Harry mistaken for Christmas tree salesmen by a little boy

Prince Harry, who was spotted shopping with Meghan Markle for Christmas, was reportedly mistaken for a Christmas tree salesman by a little boy.



According to reports, Prince Harry was mistaken for Christmas tree salesman by a little boy, who was not familiar with the Duke.

The royal couple was spotted shopping for Christmas on Wednesday and reportedly bought their Christmas tree for the season.

A twitter user, who works as a salesman at Christmas tree lot confirmed in a tweet, later deleted, that the royal couple came to them and they sold them Christmas tree.

He further said there was one another family there alongwith their little son at the time when Meghan Prince Harry were inside. The boy, who was not familiar with the royal family ran through trees up to Harry and asked if he worked there.

The salesman described Harry as a ‘chill lad’ and Meghan as ‘very kind’.

The royal couple is set to celebrate this year Christmas in their Montecito home with son Archie.