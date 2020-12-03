Ertugrul actress who played Banu Çiçek looks stunning in her throwback pictures

Turkish actors who appeared in "Dirilis:Ertugrul" rose to international fame after the historical TV series became popular in Pakistan, India, US and several other countries.

Ertugrul fans who saw most of the actors for the first time are still unaware of their real names and express their desire on social media to know more about them.

One of them is Ezgi Esma Tümen who played the role of Banu Çiçek in the TV series .

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the actress stunned her fans with a couple of throwback pictures on.

"unsharp yet happy times," she captioned her post.

"Dirilis: Ertugrul" started airing in 2014 and ended in 2019.

The show went on to become one of the highly popular TV series in several Muslim countries, setting new records on YouTube.

The series is being aired on Pakistan's state-run TV on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.







