WATCH: Citizens of Karachi's Gulshan-e-Iqbal area terrorised by biker gang

KARACHI: Citizens of Gulshan-e-Iqbal have been terrorised by a gang of robbers looting and vandalising cars.

A viral CCTV footage shows a gang of four robbers smashing windows of a car parked near the KDA Market and stealing goods. In the footage, the bikers can be seen stealing the LCD screen, gear lever and other items from the vehicles.

The video showed that the robbers fled on a motorcycle when they saw the owner of the car arrive. The incident occurred last night.



No arrests have been made in the case.