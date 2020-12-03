The premier will address after the prime minister of Thailand. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will virtually address a special session of the United Nations General Assembly’s on the coronavirus on Friday morning.

According to the schedule, PM Imran will be the 51st speaker of the session and will address at 3am on Friday. The premier will address after the prime minister of Thailand.

According to the UN, the special session will provide an opportunity for the international community to “assess and hone its collective response to coronavirus pandemic”.

“World leaders, United Nations principals and other relevant stakeholders will be able to engage in dialogue on the impacts of the pandemic on people, societies and economies and discuss the multifaceted, coordinated response required to address this crisis," said the UN.

The global body is holding the two-day special session to allow stakeholders to share their experiences in fighting the pandemic, reflect on the global response to date, and forge a united, coordinated, and people-centred path forward.



As per the schedule, the first day will include an opening segment and “will focus on the experiences of member states”.

On the second day an “interactive dialogue” will be held that will include a series of moderated panels covering key aspects of the impact of, and response to, the COVID-19 pandemic.