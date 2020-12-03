Jessica Simpson touches on her daily dyslexia struggles with reading aloud

Jessica Simpson spoke at length about the struggles she faced when attempting to record her memoir as a dyslexic individual.

The singer shed light on her struggles while promoting the launch of her memoir, titled Open Book.

She took to Instagram and wrote, "Fact: I'm dyslexic and this was the first time I have ever read out loud without hesitation. I did it for the listener. I did it for my family. I did it for myself."

She also added, “OPEN BOOK, thank you for the therapy. @applebooks, thank you for recognizing and respecting my story. Turning my fears into wisdom has been a soulful journey to say the least. I appreciate the power of this praise with all of my heart.”



