close
Thu Dec 03, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
December 3, 2020

Jessica Simpson touches on her daily dyslexia struggles with reading aloud

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Dec 03, 2020
Jessica Simpson touches on her daily dyslexia struggles with reading aloud

Jessica Simpson spoke at length about the struggles she faced when attempting to record her memoir as a dyslexic individual.

The singer shed light on her struggles while promoting the launch of her memoir, titled Open Book.

She took to Instagram and wrote, "Fact: I'm dyslexic and this was the first time I have ever read out loud without hesitation. I did it for the listener. I did it for my family. I did it for myself."

She also added, “OPEN BOOK, thank you for the therapy. @applebooks, thank you for recognizing and respecting my story. Turning my fears into wisdom has been a soulful journey to say the least. I appreciate the power of this praise with all of my heart.”


Latest News

More From Entertainment