Miley Cyrus throws shade at Liam Hemsworth as she talks about shocking divorce

Miley Cyrus reveals she still loves Hemsworth too much after divorce

Miley Cyrus has come forth opening up about her shocking divorce from Liam Hemsworth.



In a recent interview with Howard Stern, the former Disney star threw some serious shade at her ex-husband.

"There was too much conflict," she revealed.

"When I come home, I want to be anchored by someone," Cyrus said. "I don't get off on drama or fighting."



However, she did add that she still loves Hemsworth too much. Talking about their fire-ravaged Malibu home together, which he recently sold, Cyrus said, "Me being an intense person and not wanting to sit with it and not wanting to go, you know, 'What could be purposeful about this?' I just clung to what I had left of that house, which was me and him," she said.

"And I really do and did love him very, very, very much and still do, always will," the songstress added.

The couple was together for nearly a decade. They wed in 2018 and announced their split in 2019.