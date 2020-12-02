Gillian Anderson gives 'The Crown' fans glimpse of behind-the-scenes

While fans are getting over the blues of hit Netflix series The Crown famed actor Gillian Anderson took to Twitter to share some behind-the-scenes photos.

Anderson, who plays Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, left fans wanting for more as she showed filming scenes at Balmoral, the monarch’s vacation home in Scotland.

The Sex Education star also shared a lovely video of herself with Olivia Colman, who plays the Queen, in a golf cart.

As Colman drove backwards, the duo could be heard passing jokes.

"Are we filming?" Olivia asked.

"We are," Gillian replied.

Olivia responded, "This could be the last film you ever make," probably referring to her driving skills.

Gillian joked, "I know, that's why I'm taking it."

Take a look:



