Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s next born would be called a ‘rainbow baby’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle suffered through the loss of their second child earlier this year.



And as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex receive an outpouring of love and support, many have started referring to the couple’s next child as a ‘rainbow baby.’

While the former actor refrained from mentioning whether or not and her husband will plan for more kids, experts as well as royal fans claim their next born will be called a ‘rainbow baby’—which is a term used by moms who suffered through the loss of miscarriage, infant loss, stillbirth or neonatal death.

The term is in reference to the next-born child being a symbol of hope for the parents who had previously suffered losses.

That being said, Prince Harry and Meghan won’t be having more than two kids, as confirmed by the duke in a chat with conservationist Jane Goodall.

“I’ve always had a connection and a love for nature. I view it differently now, without question. But I’ve always wanted to try and ensure that, even before having a child and hoping to have children…” he said as Dr Goodall chimed in, saying: “Not too many!”

“Two, maximum!” said Harry.