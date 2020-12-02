Queen Elizabeth to skip Christmas at Sandringham for the first time in 32 years

Queen Elizabeth II will be celebrating the Christmas at Windsor Castle with husband Prince Philip as she will skip the celebrations at Sandringham for the first time in 32 years.



Buckingham Palace confirmed on Tuesday that Queen has decided to remain at the Windsor Castle for the Christmas amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Palace spokesman said in a statement, “"Having considered all the appropriate advice, the Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh have decided that this year they will spend Christmas quietly in Windsor."

The spokesman further said "Like everyone they hope things will get back to normal in 2021."

This will be the first time in 32 years Queen will skip celebrations at Sandringham.

Her Majesty and other royal family members had been celebrating the festive season at Sandringham for 32 years consecutively.

Queen has been staying at Windsor castle since March, while Prince Philip he has there since retiring from public duties in 2017.