Meghan Markle's popularity shatters Melania Trump's hope to shine on a British magazine cover?

Melania Trump reportedly missed a chance to shine on the cover of a British fashion magazine's November issue as Meghan Markle took the the space due to her popularity.

Melania's most trusted staffer Stephanie Grisham, who managed to land Melania's only exclusive interview with British fashion magazine Tatler, reportedly failed to negotiate a deal for the first lady.

The Duchess of Sussex, was instead given the cover despite Melania doing an interview, A media outlet, citing source, claimed.

The staffer reportedly shunned interview offers with big-name outlets like Women's Wear Daily and others. 'Grisham allowed the British magazine Tatler to have the only exclusive interview of the campaign for its November issue,"according to Devine.

Melania Trump, who is also a former model and businesswoman was reportedly hoping to grace the magazine cover after her exclusive interview.

The some commentators suggested that Meghan Markle's popularity made her win the race to land on the magazine cover.