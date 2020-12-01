close
Tue Dec 01, 2020
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
December 1, 2020

Meesha Shafi excites fans after revealing new music plans

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Tue, Dec 01, 2020

Musician Meesha Shafi has given some exciting news to her fans when she hinted on releasing new music, in a wonderful birthday post.

Taking to Twitter, the vocal diva shared a throwback photo of her first birthday which featured an adorable mini version of herself with her uncle, and famed columnist, Hamid Akhtar.

Fans could not help but shower compliments and birthday wishes on the singer.

"Happy birthday to me. Have treats for you all in the form of musical goodies this birthday month! Throwback to my first birthday. Seen here in the arms of the first feminist man and truly woke influence in my life. My nana, the progressive giant, Hamid Akhtar," the caption read. 

Take a look:


Latest News

