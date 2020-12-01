close
Tue Dec 01, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
December 1, 2020

Nicki Minaj captivates fans with a heartwarming voice note of her baby boy

The internet is gushing over Nicki Minaj’s unique baby updates in the most wholesome of ways.

The update features a heartfelt voice note where Minaj can be heard speaking to her cooing baby boy.

Right from the start the young mother can also be heard saying, "Say hi to the Barbsz, papa bear. Say hi. Whatcha doin'? Say something. Aww, you said hi to the Barbz? Good boy."

Check it out below:

From that moment the internet broke down in emotional fits. Many began saying, “I’m not crying… YOURE crying,” whereas others got a little more creative and asked the star to "give him studio time! he's already memorizing romans holiday. put him on the remix!"

