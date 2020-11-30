Bride, groom walk 6km as Multan's roads cordoned off for PDM rally

Realising that they would be unable to pass through, the newlyweds were then forced to step off from their car and walk instead. Geo News/via The News

LODHRAN: Owing to road blockages ahead of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) rally in Multan on Monday, a newly wedded couple had to traverse a 6km distance on foot.



According to Geo News, the couple were at Lodhran's Dunyapur tehsil when they encountered numerous blockades with heavy contingents of police and other security personnel, forcing them to disembark from their vehicle and walk to their destination.

Shipping containers and heavy vehicles were parked at intersections around Multan as a security measure, while mobile phone services were also suspended, adding to the inconvenience of the people.