close
Mon Nov 30, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Bollywood

Web Desk
November 30, 2020

Bhumi Pednekar gives glimpse of upcoming movie 'Durgamati'

Bollywood

Web Desk
Mon, Nov 30, 2020

Fans were left on the edge of their seats when Indian actress Bhumi Pednekar  gave  glimpse of her latest  movie on Instagram.

On the social media site, she shared the movie posters of her upcoming film Durgamati.

The post included a picture of her own character, an IAS officer, and Akshay Kumar to name a few.

Durgamati is a horror thriller film directed by G. Ashok. It is a Hindi adaptation of his own 2018 Tollywood film Bhaagamathie.

As per the caption the movie is set to release on December 11.

Take a look:



Latest News

More From Bollywood