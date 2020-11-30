Candi Meray Dost Meray Yaar wraps up second season

The second season of Candi Meray Dost Meray Yaar wrapped up with the airing of the season finale on Saturday. The season, directed by award-winning television and film director and producer Mehreen Jabbar, followed the story of a group of university friends coming together to form a band, with the show exploring the excitement, fun and friendships of their university life and entering into adulthood.



With musical direction and composing by pop sensation Asim Azhar, who also acts in the show, Candi Meray Dost Meray Yaar features an impressive soundtrack mixing both traditional and modern musical styles. With a mix of edgy modern tunes, as well as more traditional wedding music, this season features five original songs, preformed during the series and sung by Asim Azhar, Ali Hamza and Nehaal Naseem. You can learn more about the music behind the season here.

Following the success of the first season last year, university friends Zain (Asim Azhar), Zoya (Hania Amir), Sherry (Asad Siddiqui) and Mohib (Hamzah TJ) are back in the second season, which follows the group as their friendship develops and they came together and formed the band with the inspiration of their favorite professor, played by veteran musician Ali Hamza.

In addition to Azhar, Amir, Siddiqui, TJ and Hamza, rounding out the young cast are Mariyam Nafees, Usama Khan and Sabeena Syed, who come together to deliver a fresh, youth-centered series for Pakistan’s young, digitally-savvy population.

In a break from the all-too-familiar stories of love triangles, troubled marriages and family conflicts, Candi Meray Dost Meray Yaar provides a breath of fresh air, with its relatable story centered on a group of friends navigating growing up and finding themselves at university. Indeed, by highlighting modern stories of friendship and fun, and supporting them with a memorable soundtrack, Candi Meray Dost Meray Yaar has once again created a smashing success in Pakistan’s drama landscape.

You can watch the season finale here, and catch up on the whole season on Har Pal Geo’s Youtube channel here.