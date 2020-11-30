close
Mon Nov 30, 2020
Web Desk
November 30, 2020

Kareena Kapoor flaunts her pregnancy glow in 'Pink in Palampur' selfie

Web Desk
Mon, Nov 30, 2020
Kareena Kapoor flaunts her pregnancy glow in ‘Pink in Palampur’ selfie

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is expecting her second baby with husband Saif Ali Khan, flaunted her pregnancy glow in her latest 'Pink in Palampur' selfie.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena Kapoor, who is currently in Dharamshala with son and hubby to celebrate Diwali, shared a stunning selfie showing off her perfect pink lips and subtle makeup.

The Good Newwz actress can be seen sporting black t-shirt and tied her hair with bun.

The pregnancy glow on the face of Kareena Kapoor is unmissable.

Sharing the photo, the actress wrote, “Pink in Palampur” followed by kiss-marked emoticons.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Kareena’s best friend Amrita Arora and her cousin Riddhima Kapoor also dropped lovely comments on her post.

On the work front, Kareena will next be seen in film Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan.

