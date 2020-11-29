close
Sun Nov 29, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
November 29, 2020

Gigi Hadid's heartwarming moment with her sweetheart leaves fans filled with love

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Nov 29, 2020

Gigi Hadid, who enjoyed Thanksgiving with her loved ones, was photographed while spending a heart-melting moment with her newly born baby ZiGi.

In the picture, the supermodel is seen planting a kiss on her little one's cheek. Gigi's mother Yolanda has shard the photo on her Instagram Stories.

Bella Hadid 's sister, who  hosted her first Thanksgiving since the arrival of her sweetie pie, shared glimpses of the event on Friday, but she did post that snap.

Her mother Yolanda Hadid took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday to share a delightful moment of the model with her daughter, which also received massive praise and love  from  fans and friends.

Gigi, in the snap ,  holds baby ZiGi close   and kisses on her cheek. Yolanda shared the amazing picture with a GIF reading, 'You are my sunshine.'

 Momma Hadid also left fans filled with love  when she posed with the former One Direction singer Zayn Malik's mother. 

The mothers of Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid stood beside the table while they flashed their contagious smile for the camera. Yolanda shared the image with the caption, "Mamma's" tagging Trisha in it. 

