Gigi Hadid's heartwarming moment with her sweetheart leaves fans filled with love

Gigi Hadid, who enjoyed Thanksgiving with her loved ones, was photographed while spending a heart-melting moment with her newly born baby ZiGi.

In the picture, the supermodel is seen planting a kiss on her little one's cheek. Gigi's mother Yolanda has shard the photo on her Instagram Stories.

Bella Hadid 's sister, who hosted her first Thanksgiving since the arrival of her sweetie pie, shared glimpses of the event on Friday, but she did post that snap.



Her mother Yolanda Hadid took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday to share a delightful moment of the model with her daughter, which also received massive praise and love from fans and friends.

Gigi, in the snap , holds baby ZiGi close and kisses on her cheek. Yolanda shared the amazing picture with a GIF reading, 'You are my sunshine.'

Momma Hadid also left fans filled with love when she posed with the former One Direction singer Zayn Malik's mother.

The mothers of Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid stood beside the table while they flashed their contagious smile for the camera. Yolanda shared the image with the caption, "Mamma's" tagging Trisha in it.