A crazy ride: Jacqueline Fernandez on finishing shoot for movie 'Bhoot Police'

B-Town diva Jacqueline Fernandez is enjoying the feeling of wrapping up a movie shoot.
In a post on Instagram, the diva celebrated finishing the shoot for comedy horror film Bhoot Police in Dharamshala.
In the photo, the stunner can be seen holding up a beautiful rose, concealing her face.
According to the caption, the entire experience was "a crazy ride" and that she is "already missing" her team.
Take a look: