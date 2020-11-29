close
Sun Nov 29, 2020
Bollywood

Web Desk
November 29, 2020

A crazy ride: Jacqueline Fernandez on finishing shoot for movie 'Bhoot Police'

B-Town diva Jacqueline Fernandez is enjoying the feeling of wrapping up a movie shoot.

In a post on Instagram, the diva celebrated finishing the shoot for comedy horror film Bhoot Police in Dharamshala.

In the photo, the stunner can be seen holding up a beautiful rose, concealing her face.

According to the caption, the entire experience was "a crazy ride" and that she is "already missing" her team.

Take a look:



