Zendaya sheds light on ‘Euphoria’s’ true impact on her post-Disney image

Zendaya’s debut in Euphoria mesmerized fans across the globe, so much so that the film even won an Emmy for its most Oustanding Lead Actress.

This win is so monumental that critics have been lauding Zendaya for becoming the youngest possible recipient of the coveted award.

However, what many may have forgotten, after this historic move, is her former association with Disney on shows like Shake It Up or K.C. Undercover.

Touching on how her future was impacted by these past endeavors, the star sat down with Courier Mail and revealed just how groundbreaking this project has been for her.

Zendaya began by saying, “I was in a bit of a weird place because I’d kind of finished the ‘old phase’ of my career and I kind of had this big chunk of time with nothing to do and I was quite stressed about it.”

“I feel like if I’m not working then everything is going to disappear. So that empty time and also not wanting to do something for the sake of doing it… I was reading a lot of scripts and just nothing felt right.”

This was when she received a few pages of the show by Sam Levinson and instantly became attracted to the premise.

“Euphoria was one of the first things that I read and was in it and feeling it the whole way through, and I was conscious and aware and I fell in love. “I’m so grateful for the show and I can’t wait to go back.”