Karan Johar is proud of ‘daughter’ Alia Bhatt for her new clothing label

Karan Johar is proud of ‘daughter’ Alia Bhatt for her clothing label

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar has said that he is proud of ‘daughter’ Alia Bhatt for launching her new clothing label Edamama.



Taking to Instagram, Karan shared photos of Alia and wrote, “My darling daughter Alia! Super super proud of you for starting @edamamma clothing and for taking your love for ‘natural fabrics’ to a whole new level!!”

He went on to say, “Really loved the idea behind it... a much needed push in the right direction! Way to go.”

“Ps: Now you'll have no problem finding clothes in your size,” he joked.



Karan Johar, however, turned off comments on his post as he and Alia had received backlash over nepotism in Bollywood following the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

They have lost millions of fans on social media after Sushant’s demise.