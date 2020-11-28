Sanjay Dutt thanks Kangana Ranaut for love, good wishes

Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt has extended gratitude towards Kangana Ranaut as the latter prayed for his long life and good health after visiting him in Hyderabad post cancer recovery.



Kangana Ranaut, who is in Hyderabad for the shooting of her film Thalaivi, went to check on Sanjay Dutt’s health and prayed for his long life and good health.

The Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi star turned to Twitter and shared photo with Sanjay and wrote, “When I got to know we were staying in the same hotel in Hydrabad, I went to see Sanju sir this morning to check on his health.”

In the adorable photo, Sanjay could be seen striking a happy pose with Kangana.

Also, Kangana was pleasantly surprised to see Sanjay look even more handsome and healthy.

She also prayed for his long life and good health.

Responding to Kangana’s tweet, the Sadak 2 star commented with folded hands, “It was nice meeting you. Thank you for all your love and good wishes. Stay blessed @KanganaTeam.”

Sanjay Dutt recently announced his recovery from lung cancer.