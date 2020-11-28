Cher meets PM Imran Khan ahead of Kaavan's departure to Cambodia

American pop singer Cher is in Pakistan to help celebrate the relocation of Kaavan, the 'loneliest elephant in the world,' to Cambodia.

On Friday, Cher revealed via a Twitter post that she met prime minister Imran Khan to thank him for making Kaavan's move possible.

Meanwhile, PM Imran thanked Cher for her undying efforts to make Kaavan's move a reality.

"Appreciating her efforts in retiring Kaavan to an elephant sanctuary, the prime minister thanked Cher for her campaign and role in this regard," a statement from the premier's office read.

As reported by AFP, a team of vets and experts from Four Paws, an Austria-based animal welfare group, has spent months working with Kaavan to get him ready for the journey to Cambodia.

He will be transported to the airport via a metal crate that the experts have trained him to enter during this time.

According ot volunteers working with him, Kaavan is well-adapted to respond to music and Cher is expected to perform a few songs for him ahead of departure from Islamabad.