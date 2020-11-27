MediaTek set to Power Premium Gaming Smartphones in Pakistan

MediaTek, the world’s 4th largest global fabless semiconductor company, today announced its G-series chipsets that will power the next wave of gaming devices from leading smartphone brands in Pakistan. The gaming-focused MediaTek Helio G-series family consists of the new MediaTek Helio G95, aimed at premium users, G90 series, G85, G80, G70, G35, and G25 chips. MediaTek expects the first smartphones powered by the G-series chips to be launched early in 2021.

The powerful MediaTek Helio G95 offers gaming enthusiasts faster performance and high-end features like advanced multi-camera photography – up to 4 cameras, with an inbuilt AI processing unit (APU). It provides dual wake-up word support and enables HDR10 standard display, which can be enhanced to approach HDR10+ quality in real-time. The chip is equipped with an ultra-low-power, always-on DSP that supports dual wake-up word detection, ensuring seamless concurrence between two parallel Voice Wakeup (VoW) functions. The ultra-low-power DSP minimizes power consumption of applications such as the always-on Google Assistant and supports multiple keyword triggers and virtual assistants.

“Pakistan is a young and rising global market with many multinationals including MediaTek seeing potential growth in it regarding Mobile phones, Consumer Electronics, and other Smart Products. Pakistan has a great growth potential accelerating migration from 2G Feature Phones to 4G Smartphones with a population of over 200M and around 12M unit smartphone market annually. In the coming days, we will work to support this Smartphone acceleration on two fronts. First to bring more flagship phones in the market with the help of Smartphone brands such as Xiaomi, RealMe, Infinix, and others with our Helio G-Series focusing on Mobile Gaming. Secondly, we would work with Mobile Operators on network support for the latest 4G technology such as Voice over LTE (VoLTE) and KaiOS Digit 4G Smart Feature Phone running on our entry 4G SOC” said Rami Osman, Director MEA, MediaTek.

Globally, the year 2020 has been significant for MediaTek, with a strong focus on 5G, gaming, Wi-Fi 6, and AIoT capabilities. MediaTek has a well-adjusted portfolio across smartphones, smart homes, and other segments. MediaTek smartphones and tablets contribute about 43%-48% of the total revenue, while 28-33% revenue covers VAD, AIoT, Power Management, Connectivity Solutions like Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. The remaining 20-25% of the revenue from other categories including Digital TVs, DVD Players, Optical Storage, and Feature phones, etc.

With the cutting-edge gaming performance enhancements, AI camera features, and advanced connectivity, and multimedia features, the MediaTek Helio G series chipsets are bringing consumers around the world superior smartphone gaming experiences.