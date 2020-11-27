Inside the Music of Candi Meray Dost Meray Yaar

As the much-awaited second season of Candi Meray Dost Meray Yaar heads towards its final episode, the drama has left young fans across Pakistan eager for more. This season follows the cast through their university days as our favorite cast members form their band while growing up amidst the fun and friendship of university. In addition to giving young viewers a relatable story and fun-loving cast, this year the show has outdone itself on the musical front, with a host of fresh and hip music.

Spearheading the musical success of Candi Meray Dost Meray Yaar’s second season is none other than the series’ leading man himself, Asim Azhar. In addition to continuing to play Zain, the fun-loving musician for a second season, this year Azhar is also going behind the camera – or microphone – as the composer and songwriter for the series. To this end, this season of Candi Meray Dost Meray Yaar features five original songs composed and written by the pop sensation, featuring everything from a newly-revamped title track to a nostalgic ballad to this year’s ultimate mehndi dance song.

With five songs released as the season finale approaches, here are our thoughts on the music behind the second season of Candi Meray Dost Meray Yaar:

New Title Track

The new title track for Candi Meray Dost Meray Yaar sets the stage for the new season in university, highlighting the key characters for this season, including newcomers Hania Amir, Mariyam Nafees, Usama Khan and Asad Siddiqui, and the relationships between them. A catchy and familiar tune, redone with a fresh and modern treatment, the title song’s vocals by Asim Azhar, Hamzah TJ, Hassan Ali and Nehaal Naseem set a high bar for the music ahead in the season!



Zoya’s Song

This song features Hania Amir’s Zoya discovering her voice in the band’s newly converted studio to the tune of Zain’s acoustic guitar. Set to Dilawer Hussain’s evocative and haunting acoustic track, the vocals by Nehal Naseem provide a poignant voice for Zoya as she sings about sleepless nights and never-ending days, in a refrain all-too-relatable for university students. Beyond the soulful singing, clever camerawork also teases a will-they-won’t-they romance between fan favorites Asim Azhar and Hania Amir, who remain apart throughout the song, but connected only through his guitar chords and her voice drifting between the open door to their band room.



Beitabiyan

Billed as “the shaadi song of the season”, Beitabiyan showcases the diversity of Asim Azhar’s musical skills, as the celebrated pop star composes a song that captures the traditional and emotion of wedding days, while keeping a fresh touch. Ditching the guitar, drums and his usual accompanying instruments for the Shehnai and Dhol, in Beitabiyan Azhar embraces the warm familiarity of more traditional Pakistani music flawlessly, highlighting his impressive range of styles.



Tere Bin

Sung by Ali Hamza, a university professor who befriends the students and plays a key role in the band’s formation, Tere Bin’s irresistible and catchy tune of friendship is bound to stick in the heads of viewers and listeners. As the video shifts from the Professor singing amongst his students to their joining in, flashbacks of key moments of their coming together as friends go through their minds as the songs beats evoke memories of friendships and coming together not only in Candi Meray Dost Meray Yaar, but amongst listeners as well.



Musafir

Featuring the full band in performance, the edgy pop-rock vibes and catchy lyrics of Musafir make this a song one of the stand-out stars in a series already known for pushing the traditional boundaries of music in serials. Asim Azhar and Nehaal Naseem’s impressive vocal range and pitches, coupled with a killer solo by Dilawer Hussain on the guitar exude the spirit of a pop-rock anthem that fits perfectly with the fun, young and modern university feel of this second season of Candi Meray Dost Meray Yaar.

