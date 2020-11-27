BTS V felt ‘a ton of pressure’ when making his own mix tape: 'It was depressing'

BTS’s V struggled greatly when attempting to make his own mix tape KTH1 and underwent “a ton of pressure” to get it just right.

The track in question V had the most struggle perfecting was Blue & Grey. While it is now featured in his group album BE (Deluxe Edition), it was not always supposed to be the case.

V actually wrote the song when he was navigating through the “lowest point” in his life and was being plagued by depressive thoughts.

According to Koreaboo he was quoted saying, “I wrote Blue & Grey when I was at my lowest point, when I was actually asking whether I could keep going with my work or not. Those kinds of thoughts hit me hard.”





But near the end, he used his rough patch as “a kind of fertilizer” and penned his feelings into notes for inspiration. “After the song was finished, I felt a sense of accomplishment, and that’s how I was able to let go of Blue & Grey. That was one way I wanted to try getting over my problem.”

His real issues did not end with the song's completion however. The pressure continued to amount and it built up to the point where it started to precipitate fear. “The title track is the title track, but everyone also says to just leave it as it is, but I keep getting the urge to keep putting in more and more.”

Even though those closest to him urged V to ‘let go’, it was hard since he always felt like the tape “still has a long way to go” before it can drop.

He concluded his interview by admitting that while he wrote the song in the slumps of his depression, he has no intention of making it “depressing.” His only intention is for his music to be interpreted as “positive” by his ARMYs. So that it can possibly help them heal from whatever they are personally going through.