Mahira Khan shares adorable photos of her Skardu visit, says ‘I miss the mountains’

Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan is missing the mountains and cold desert of Skardu, she visited recently alongwith her close friends.



Mahira Khan turned to Instagram and posted adorable photos of her visit, saying ‘I miss the feeling of being amongst these beautiful giants.”

The Parey Hut Love actress wrote, “I miss the mountains.. I miss the feeling of being amongst these beautiful giants - most alive and insanely grateful.”

Mahira further said, “No words can really describe that feeling.. just, that I miss it. Can’t wait to go back.. until next time.”



Tagging her friends, the Superstar actress said, “P.S miss the company just as much. I adore adore you girls.”

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.