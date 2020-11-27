Meghan Markle, Prince Harry celebrate Thanksgiving quietly in new home after baby loss

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry enjoyed a quiet dinner at home with son Archie Harrison this Thanksgiving

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are giving glimpse inside their first-ever Thanksgiving in new Montecito abode.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, after revealing that they suffered pregnancy loss in July, enjoyed a quiet dinner at home with son Archie Harrison.

"They are very happy," according to a source cited by PEOPLE. "Archie is thriving and growing quickly. As a family, they spend hours outside."

The little family marked their first American Turkey Day on Thursday, after which they will be headed for a short trip up from her home in Los Angeles, as reported by PEOPLE.

The outlet said Meghan and Harry's Thanksgiving dinner menu featured traditional dishes, as well as recipes made with fresh vegetables from the couple's very own garden.

Just recently, Harry and Meghan got candid about their miscarriage in an opinion article she penned for New York Times.

"Sitting in a hospital bed, watching my husband's heart break as he tried to hold the shattered pieces of mine, I realized that the only way to begin to heal is to first ask, 'Are you OK?'" she wrote.



“Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few,” the Duchess recalled.