Thu Nov 26, 2020
TV&Showbiz

November 26, 2020

Aunt vs Amal: Minal Khan shares pic with niece, asks fans who is cuter

While there is no doubt that Pakistani actress Minal Khan is absolutely stunning the competition becomes tough when  asked to choose between her and her adorable niece Amal.

The diva did just that and took to Instagram so that fans can decide once and for all.

"Who’s more cute Amal or her khala?" she asked.

Judging from fans' responses, the choice seems tough as the two were lavished with praises.

Take a look:



